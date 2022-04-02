David Skinns shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

David Skinns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the native area on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Skinns had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.