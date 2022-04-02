-
David Skinns shoots 2-under 70 in round two of the Valero Texas Open
April 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
David Skinns hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Skinns finished his day tied for 10th at 6 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.
After a drive to the native area on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Skinns had a 119 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Skinns to 1 under for the round.
On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Skinns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Skinns to 3 under for the round.
On the 602-yard par-5 second, Skinns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Skinns to 2 under for the round.
