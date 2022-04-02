David Lipsky finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, David Lipsky hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Lipsky finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Lipsky hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lipsky at 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.

Lipsky got a bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lipsky to 1 over for the round.

After a 336 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 12th, Lipsky chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lipsky to even for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Lipsky's his approach went 36 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 15th, 464-yard par-4, Lipsky hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Lipsky to 2 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Lipsky reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lipsky to even-par for the round.