-
-
Curtis Thompson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open
-
April 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
- April 01, 2022
-
Highlights
Curtis Thompson's chip-in birdie at Valero
In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Curtis Thompson makes birdie on the par-3 3rd hole.
In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Curtis Thompson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.
Thompson got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.
On the 347-yard par-4 17th Thompson hit his tee shot 340 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.
-
-