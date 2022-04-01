Curtis Thompson shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Curtis Thompson hit 4 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Thompson got a bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to even-par for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Thompson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 over for the round.

Thompson got a bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 2 over for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th Thompson hit his tee shot 340 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 over for the round.