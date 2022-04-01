Corey Conners shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Corey Conners hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Conners finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Conners got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Conners to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Conners had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Conners hit an approach shot from 85 yards to 3 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.

After a 325 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Conners chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.