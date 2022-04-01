Chris Kirk finishes with Even-par 72 in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Chris Kirk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Kirk's 108 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to even-par for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th, Kirk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Kirk hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Kirk hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.

Kirk got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to 2 under for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Kirk chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.

Kirk tee shot went 188 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Kirk to even for the round.