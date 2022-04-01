Chesson Hadley putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Chesson Hadley hit 4 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 11th, Chesson Hadley's 87 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.

Hadley got a double bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving Hadley to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Hadley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Hadley had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Hadley's 125 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Hadley's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hadley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 403-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Hadley hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.