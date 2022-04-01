Charley Hoffman shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Charley Hoffman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Hoffman hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 447-yard par-4 10th. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Hoffman's tee shot went 239 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After a 332 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

Hoffman got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Hoffman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoffman to 2 over for the round.