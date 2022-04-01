Charles Howell III shoots 5-under 67 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Charles Howell III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Howell III finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with J.J. Spaun, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

Howell III hit his tee shot 305 yards to the native area on the 454-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Howell III to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Howell III reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to even for the round.

Howell III tee shot went 172 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Howell III to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Howell III had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Howell III to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Howell III's 147 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Howell III chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, Howell III got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.