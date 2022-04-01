Chad Ramey shoots 4-under 68 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Chad Ramey hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Ramey finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 10th, Ramey's 137 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Ramey's tee shot went 242 yards to the right rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 553-yard par-5 14th, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Ramey to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Ramey had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ramey to 2 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Ramey chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Ramey got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Ramey to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Ramey's 163 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ramey to 4 under for the round.