  • Camilo Villegas shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Camilo Villegas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Camilo Villegas controls pitch and makes birdie at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Camilo Villegas makes birdie on the par-5 18th hole.