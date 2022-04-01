Camilo Villegas shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Camilo Villegas hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his second shot into native area, Villegas hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-5 second. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Villegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Villegas to even for the round.