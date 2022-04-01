Cameron Champ shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Cameron Champ hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Champ finished his day tied for 84th at 1 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Champ hit his drive 358 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 553-yard par-5 14th. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Champ's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Champ chipped in his fourth shot from 18 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Champ's tee shot went 306 yards to the native area, his second shot went 43 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 126 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Champ to even-par for the round.

On his second stroke on the 602-yard par-5 second, Champ went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.

After a 251 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Champ chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 2 over for the round.

After a 323 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Champ chipped his third shot to 0 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 over for the round.