C.T. Pan shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, C.T. Pan hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Pan finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Pan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Pan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

At the 591-yard par-5 18th, Pan's tee shot went 285 yards to the native area, his second shot went 167 yards to the primary rough, his third shot was a drop, his fourth shot went 153 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Pan hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 second. This moved Pan to 3 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Pan hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Pan hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 8-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Pan at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 eighth, Pan hit his 310 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.