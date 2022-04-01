Bryson DeChambeau shoots 4-over 76 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. DeChambeau finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, DeChambeau hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fifth shot, rolling a two-putt triple bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, DeChambeau hit his next to the left intermediate rough reaching the green on his third shot and saving birdie on the par-5 second. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, DeChambeau had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 553-yard par-5 14th, DeChambeau went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved DeChambeau to 3 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 591-yard par-5 18th, DeChambeau went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved DeChambeau to 4 over for the round.