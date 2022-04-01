Bronson Burgoon shoots 5-over 77 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Bronson Burgoon hit 6 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 131st at 7 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Burgoon's tee shot went 168 yards to the right rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.

On his second stroke on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Burgoon went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a bogey. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burgoon hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 ninth. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

At the 12th, 410-yard par-4, Burgoon hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Burgoon to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Burgoon's tee shot went 203 yards to the left rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the left rough, and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 over for the round.