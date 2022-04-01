Brice Garnett shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Brice Garnett hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Garnett finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On his tee stroke on the 454-yard par-4 first, Garnett went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to 3 over for the round.

At the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Garnett reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 8 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Garnett had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Garnett's 98 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 2 over for the round.

After a 304 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.