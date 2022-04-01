Brian Stuard putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Valero Texas Open

Brian Stuard hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stuard finished his day tied for 106th at 3 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 273 yard drive on the 454-yard par-4 first, Brian Stuard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 second, Stuard hit his 96 yard approach to 11 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Stuard to even for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 third, Stuard hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a 255 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Stuard chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Stuard to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard chipped in his fourth from 5 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Stuard at even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 447-yard par-4 10th hole, Stuard had a 165 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Stuard's 127 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.