Brendon Todd putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Brendon Todd hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Todd finished his day tied for 5th at 7 under with J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, and Gary Woodland; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; and Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Brendon Todd had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Todd hit an approach shot from 123 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Todd reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Todd hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Todd's 101 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Todd had a 121 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Todd to 3 under for the round.