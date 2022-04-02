Brendan Steele putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 second round in the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Brendan Steele hit 6 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Steele finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Brendan Steele's tee shot went 265 yards to the native area and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Brendan Steele to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot into the native area on the 241-yard par-3 13th, Steele scored a bogey, leaving him at 3 over for the round.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 18th, Steele hit his 76 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Steele to 2 over for the round.