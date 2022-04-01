Brandt Snedeker shoots 6-under 66 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Brandt Snedeker hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Snedeker finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-inch putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Snedeker had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Snedeker hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 3 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.

After a 283 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Snedeker hit an approach shot from 106 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 474-yard par-4 ninth hole, Snedeker chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Snedeker to 6 under for the round.