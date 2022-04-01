Strong putting brings Brandon Hagy an even-par round two of the Valero Texas Open

Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hagy finished his day tied for 110th at 4 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 454-yard par-4 first, Brandon Hagy's tee shot went 268 yards to the native area, his second shot went 134 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 53 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hagy to even for the round.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Hagy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hagy to even-par for the round.