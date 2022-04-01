Branden Grace shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Branden Grace hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Grace finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Grace's tee shot went 223 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 328 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Grace chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Grace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

Grace got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 3 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Grace had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 2 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Grace chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Grace's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to even for the round.