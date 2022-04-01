Bill Haas shoots 1-under 71 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Bill Haas hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 239 yard drive on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Haas chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Haas had a 166 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Haas to 1 under for the round.