Ben Martin shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Ben Martin hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Martin finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Martin hit an approach shot from 102 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Martin went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Martin to even for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Martin's his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Martin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.