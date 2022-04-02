6-over 78 by Ben Kohles in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Ben Kohles hit 8 of 14 fairways and 8 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 over for the tournament. Kohles finished his day tied for 126th at 6 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his third shot into the native area, Kohles hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his sixth shot, rolling a one-putt triple bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Kohles to 3 over for the round.

Kohles got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kohles to 4 over for the round.

After a 272 yard drive on the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Kohles chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kohles to 5 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Kohles reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 6 over for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Kohles's 165 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 5 over for the round.

At the 12th, 410-yard par-4, Kohles hit his drive into trouble having to take a drop. He hit his next shot to the Unmapped en route to a bogey. This moved Kohles to 6 over for the round.

After a 285 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Kohles chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kohles to 5 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Kohles's his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 6 over for the round.