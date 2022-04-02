Ben Kern putts well but delivers a 3-over 18 second round in the Valero Texas Open

Ben Kern hit 0 of 5 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Kern finished his day in 143rd at 8 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Ben Kern had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Ben Kern to 1 over for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Kern's his second shot went 39 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he 2 putted for double bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.