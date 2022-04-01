Beau Hossler putts himself to a 6-under 66 in second round of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Beau Hossler hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 13th at 5 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Beau Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Hossler's 135 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to 2 under for the round.

On the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 3 under for the round.

Hossler hit his drive 336 yards into trouble as the ball landed in the Native Area, setting himself up for a birdie on the 18th. This moved Hossler to 4 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hossler had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 207-yard par-3 green seventh, Hossler suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 5 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 6 under for the round.