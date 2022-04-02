Austin Smotherman shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Austin Smotherman hit 7 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Smotherman finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Smotherman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Smotherman to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Smotherman went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Smotherman to 2 over for the round.

Smotherman tee shot went 187 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Smotherman to 3 over for the round.

At the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Smotherman got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 9 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Smotherman hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th. This moved Smotherman to 5 over for the round.

After a 331 yard drive on the 410-yard par-4 12th, Smotherman chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smotherman to 4 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Smotherman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smotherman to 3 over for the round.