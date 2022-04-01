Austin Cook shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Austin Cook hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Cook finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Cook had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Cook had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Cook chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Cook's 176 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cook to 2 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Cook's tee shot went 197 yards to the left intermediate rough and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth. This moved Cook to 1 over for the round.