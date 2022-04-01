Anirban Lahiri shoots 1-over 73 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Anirban Lahiri hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, Lahiri chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 602-yard par-5 second hole, Lahiri reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, Lahiri missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Lahiri to 1 over for the round.