Andrew Putnam putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Andrew Putnam hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Putnam finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a 299 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Andrew Putnam chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Putnam had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.