Andrew Novak putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Andrew Novak hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Novak finished his day tied for 95th at 2 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 481-yard par-4 fourth hole, Andrew Novak chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Andrew Novak to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Novak had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Novak to 2 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Novak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Novak to 3 under for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Novak's tee shot went 193 yards to the left rough, tee shot was a drop, his second shot went 7 yards to the left intermediate rough, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.