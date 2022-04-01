Alex Smalley shoots 3-over 75 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Alex Smalley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Smalley finished his day tied for 119th at 5 over; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Smalley got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Smalley to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 183-yard par-3 16th, Smalley missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the 454-yard par-4 first, Smalley had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Smalley to 2 over for the round.

After a 334 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Smalley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 3 over for the round.