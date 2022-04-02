Adam Svensson shoots Even-par 72 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

Adam Svensson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his second round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Svensson finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 third green, Svensson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Svensson at 1 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Svensson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Svensson to 2 over for the round.

At the 183-yard par-3 16th, Svensson hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Svensson to 1 over for the round.

At the 347-yard par-4 17th, Svensson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 52-foot putt for birdie. This put Svensson at even for the round.