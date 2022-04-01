Adam Schenk shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Adam Schenk hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 73rd at even par; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to even-par for the round.

Schenk got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Schenk to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 fifth, Schenk's 106 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 over for the round.