Adam Long putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Adam Long hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 47th at 2 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

On the par-4 first, Adam Long's 128 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 3 under for the round.