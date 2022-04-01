  • Adam Long putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

  • In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Adam Long makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Adam Long's 22-foot birdie putt at Valero

    In the second round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Adam Long makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.