Adam Hadwin putts well in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Adam Hadwin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadwin finished his day tied for 22nd at 4 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

Adam Hadwin's tee shot went 298 yards to the native area and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th. This moved Adam Hadwin to 1 over for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

After a 313 yard drive on the 602-yard par-5 second, Hadwin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.

Hadwin got a bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hadwin to 1 under for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.