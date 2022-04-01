-
Aaron Rai shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open
April 01, 2022
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Aaron Rai makes birdie on No. 9 at Valero
In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Aaron Rai makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Aaron Rai hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Rai finished his day tied for 27th at 3 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.
At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Rai got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rai to 1 over for the round.
On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Rai's his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
Rai got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Rai to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Rai's 118 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rai to 2 over for the round.
