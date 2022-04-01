Aaron Baddeley shoots 2-over 74 in round two of the Valero Texas Open

In his second round at the Valero Texas Open, Aaron Baddeley hit 6 of 14 fairways and 5 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 62nd at 1 under; Ryan Palmer is in 1st at 10 under; Matt Kuchar, Dylan Frittelli, and Kevin Chappell are tied for 2nd at 8 under; and J.J. Spaun, Charles Howell III, Lucas Glover, Brendon Todd, and Gary Woodland are tied for 5th at 7 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Baddeley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 fifth. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Baddeley's tee shot went 156 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Baddeley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

At the 464-yard par-4 15th, Baddeley's tee shot went 291 yards to the native area, his second shot went 56 yards to the right side of the fairway, and his approach went 114 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

On the 183-yard par-3 16th, Baddeley's tee shot went 186 yards to the left rough and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

Baddeley hit his drive 352 yards getting on the green in 3, and rolled a birdie on the 591-yard par-5 18th. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.