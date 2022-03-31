Zach Johnson shoots Even-par 72 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Zach Johnson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at even for the tournament. Johnson finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 447-yard par-4 10th, Johnson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Johnson had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Johnson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 410-yard par-4 12th. This moved Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-inch putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Johnson's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even for the round.

Johnson tee shot went 175 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Johnson to 1 over for the round.

At the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 50-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at even-par for the round.