Wyndham Clark shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Wyndham Clark hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Clark finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

Clark tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a 343 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

Clark hit his tee shot 340 yards to the native area on the 447-yard par-4 10th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Clark to 4 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 410-yard par-4 12th hole, Clark had a 123 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to 3 over for the round.

After a 327 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Clark chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a 344 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Clark chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.