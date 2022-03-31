William McGirt shoots 1-under 71 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

William McGirt hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. McGirt finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 first hole, McGirt had a 160 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

On the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, McGirt reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

At the 410-yard par-4 12th, McGirt got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved McGirt to 1 under for the round.

After a 291 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, McGirt chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McGirt to 2 under for the round.

On the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, McGirt reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 1 under for the round.