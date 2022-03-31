Vince Whaley comes back from a rocky start in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Vince Whaley hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Whaley finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Vince Whaley hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Vince Whaley to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 403-yard par-4 sixth hole, Whaley had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, Whaley went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 over for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Whaley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Whaley to 1 over for the round.

At the par-5 14th, Whaley chipped in his third shot from 25 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Whaley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Whaley's 93 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Whaley to 2 under for the round.