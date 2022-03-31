Tyler Duncan putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Tyler Duncan hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Duncan finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 fourth, Tyler Duncan's 205 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tyler Duncan to 1 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even-par for the round.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Duncan reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 410-yard par-4 12th, Duncan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to even for the round.

At the 241-yard par-3 13th, Duncan hit a tee shot 227 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Duncan to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th, Duncan had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.

Duncan got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Duncan to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Duncan hit an approach shot from 109 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Duncan to 2 under for the round.