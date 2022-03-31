Troy Merritt putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Troy Merritt hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Merritt finished his day tied for 18th at 3 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 447-yard par-4 10th, Troy Merritt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Troy Merritt to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 18th, Merritt's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Merritt hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Merritt to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Merritt hit an approach shot from 73 yards to 5 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Merritt to 3 under for the round.