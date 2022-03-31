Trey Mullinax finishes with Even-par 72 in first round of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Trey Mullinax hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Mullinax finished his day tied for 72nd at even par; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Mullinax got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Mullinax's tee shot went 195 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Mullinax's 127 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 2 over for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Mullinax reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After a 329 yard drive on the 347-yard par-4 17th, Mullinax chipped his second shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to 1 over for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 591-yard par-5 18th, Mullinax chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mullinax to even-par for the round.