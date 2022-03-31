  • Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Tony Finau in the first round at the Valero Texas Open

  • In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Tony Finau makes birdie on No. 14 at Valero

    In the opening round of the 2022 Valero Texas Open, Tony Finau makes birdie on the par-5 14th hole.