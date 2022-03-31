Bogey-free 2-under 70 by Tony Finau in the first round at the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Tony Finau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Finau finished his day tied for 30th at 2 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 11th, Tony Finau's 123 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tony Finau to 1 under for the round.

On the 553-yard par-5 14th hole, Finau reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.