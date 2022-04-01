Taylor Moore shoots 1-over 73 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Taylor Moore hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Moore finished his day tied for 89th at 1 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 11th hole, Moore had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

On the 241-yard par-3 13th, Moore's his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

At the par-5 18th, Moore chipped in his fourth shot from 5 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Moore to 1 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Moore hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth, Moore had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Moore to even for the round.

At the 403-yard par-4 sixth, Moore got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Moore to 1 over for the round.

On the 604-yard par-5 eighth hole, Moore reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Moore to even-par for the round.

Moore got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Moore to 1 over for the round.