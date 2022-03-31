Takumi Kanaya shoots 5-over 77 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Takumi Kanaya hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, finishing at 5 over for the tournament. Kanaya finished his day tied for 133rd at 5 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 602-yard par-5 second, Kanaya had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Kanaya to 1 over for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Kanaya's tee shot went 158 yards to the fringe and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Kanaya hit his next to the left intermediate rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 481-yard par-4 fourth. This moved Kanaya to 3 over for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kanaya reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kanaya to 2 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Kanaya went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the native area. He hit his fifth at the green and had a two-putt to finish with a double bogey. This moved Kanaya to 4 over for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 447-yard par-4 10th, Kanaya went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Kanaya to 6 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 347-yard par-4 17th hole, Kanaya had a 85 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kanaya to 5 over for the round.