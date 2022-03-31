Sung Kang shoots 3-over 75 in round one of the Valero Texas Open

In his first round at the Valero Texas Open, Sung Kang hit 9 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Kang finished his day tied for 119th at 3 over; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the par-4 12th, Kang's 102 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 1 under for the round.

After a 299 yard drive on the 553-yard par-5 14th, Kang chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kang to 2 under for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 454-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 third, Kang hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 4-feet taking a par. This left Kang to 1 under for the round.

On the 481-yard par-4 fourth, Kang had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kang to even-par for the round.

On the 207-yard par-3 seventh, Kang hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kang at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 604-yard par-5 eighth, Kang took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his fourth shot onto the green and two putting for bogey. This moved Kang to 2 over for the round.

Kang got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kang to 3 over for the round.