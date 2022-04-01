Stephan Jaeger putts well in round one of the Valero Texas Open

Stephan Jaeger hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the Valero Texas Open, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jaeger finished his day tied for 53rd at 1 under; Russell Knox is in 1st at 7 under; Rasmus Hojgaard is in 2nd at 6 under; and J.J. Spaun, Matt Kuchar, Denny McCarthy, and Aaron Rai are tied for 3rd at 5 under.

On the 405-yard par-4 11th, Stephan Jaeger had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stephan Jaeger to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 464-yard par-4 15th hole, Jaeger had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jaeger to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Jaeger's 89 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to even for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 591-yard par-5 18th hole, Jaeger hit an approach shot from 110 yards to 15 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jaeger to 1 under for the round.